Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Reduced by Analyst

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Stock analysts at Langen Mcalenn lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 13th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies opened at $86.93 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $76.68 and a twelve month high of $87.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,851,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,428,000 after acquiring an additional 287,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,322,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,582,000 after acquiring an additional 976,003 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,609,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,093,000 after acquiring an additional 342,211 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,810,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

