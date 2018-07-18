Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Celgene Co. Reduced by Leerink Swann (CELG)

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) – Analysts at Leerink Swann reduced their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Celgene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 16th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Leerink Swann currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Celgene’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Celgene has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Alles purchased 1,208 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,472,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELG. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Celgene by 12.9% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,895,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Celgene by 15.2% during the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 39,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

