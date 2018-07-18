Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2018 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

WLL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

NYSE:WLL opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.01. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.70. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $225,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

