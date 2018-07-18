Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Anthem Inc (ANTM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2018 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 price target on Anthem and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.15.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $246.03 on Monday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $179.40 and a 12 month high of $267.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Global Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $170,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,596,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,457,000 after purchasing an additional 596,099 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Anthem by 31.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,319,000 after purchasing an additional 505,252 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Anthem by 27.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,211,000 after purchasing an additional 275,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 21,555.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 245,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 244,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $13,334,666.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,421 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,767 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.