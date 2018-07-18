Pure Cycle (PCYO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pure Cycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 1,096.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It provides water production, storage, treatment, retail distribution systems bulk transmission, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services.

