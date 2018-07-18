Pure Cycle (PCYO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pure Cycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.
NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Pure Cycle Company Profile
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It provides water production, storage, treatment, retail distribution systems bulk transmission, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services.
