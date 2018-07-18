Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,157 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $36,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,060,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,466 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 557.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 823,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,277,000 after purchasing an additional 698,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3,366.7% in the first quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Prudential Financial opened at $96.02 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $92.05 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

