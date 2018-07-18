Provident Financial (PROV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Provident Financial earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.66475365964 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Provident Financial traded down $0.08, reaching $18.47, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 7,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,171. The stock has a market cap of $140.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $20.00.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

