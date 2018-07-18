Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays cut Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.32.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 164,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $1,057,675.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

