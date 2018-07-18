Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 100,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 105,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 108,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners traded up $0.60, hitting $68.07, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 77,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,203. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.70 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

