Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $2.47 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,097,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000.

Shares of BSJJ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,012. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

