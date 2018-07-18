Proofpoint (PFPT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Proofpoint continues to invest in sales and marketing which remains a drag on its bottom line. Though the company foresees these investments to garner benefit over the long run, we note that there is uncertainty about the payback period. Near-term prospects for Proofpoint are not promising as changing customer spending behavior has recently hit several other players in this space. Intensifying competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment add to its woes. However, Proofpoint's sustained focus on launching new products, acquisitions and partnerships will continue to drive its top-line over the long run. Shares outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.05.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $130.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $6,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,550.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 4,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,211 shares of company stock valued at $14,187,932. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Proofpoint by 547.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

