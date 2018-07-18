Prologis (PLD) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00.

Prologis opened at $63.42 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Prologis has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 67.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Prologis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $304,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,869 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,687. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

