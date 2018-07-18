Precision Drilling (PDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Precision Drilling from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Shares of Precision Drilling opened at $3.62 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,120,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after buying an additional 680,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,920,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,589,507 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 81.7% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,169,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,371,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

