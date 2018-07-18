Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bob Evans Farms (BOBE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bob Evans Farms earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.2683766981123 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BOBE stock remained flat at $$77.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bob Evans Farms has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Get Bob Evans Farms alerts:

Bob Evans Farms Company Profile

Bob Evans Farms, Inc (Bob Evans) is a producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen food items under the Bob Evans and Owens or Country Creek brand names. The Company’s food products are distributed to customers throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bob Evans Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bob Evans Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.