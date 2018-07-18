Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (ESG) Stock Price

Media headlines about FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7628122115713 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ESG opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.2744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

