Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Flotek Industries (FTK) Share Price

Press coverage about Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) has trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flotek Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.5158850194771 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 513,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,097. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $164.90 million, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Flotek Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Flotek Industries will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flotek Industries news, Chairman John Chisholm purchased 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,158,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,550.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Snively purchased 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $34,836.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,864.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 63,816 shares of company stock valued at $217,013 over the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

