Polaris Industries (PII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Polaris Industries to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Polaris Industries has set its FY18 guidance at $6.05-6.20 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Polaris Industries opened at $124.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $137.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,885,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $95,638.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,090.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

