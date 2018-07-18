PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 537.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,168,000 after purchasing an additional 246,414 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.13.

PNC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,561. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $119.77 and a 1 year high of $163.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

