PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to report sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $17.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $17.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PNC Financial Services Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.13.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.41. 2,105,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,561. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $119.77 and a twelve month high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

