Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plumas Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2420900543889 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp remained flat at $$28.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $143.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.37. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $29.45.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 24.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Plumas Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director William E. Elliott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

