Plant Health Care (PHC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 158.06% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Plant Health Care opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.21) on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Plant Health Care has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35 ($0.46).
Plant Health Care Company Profile
