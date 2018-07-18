Plant Health Care (PHC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 158.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Plant Health Care opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.21) on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Plant Health Care has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35 ($0.46).

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patent-protected biological products for the agriculture industry in the Americas, Mexico, and rest of world. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

