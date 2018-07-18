Plancoin (PLAN) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Plancoin (CURRENCY:PLAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Plancoin has a market cap of $306,377.00 and approximately $118,750.00 worth of Plancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plancoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Plancoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004002 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00509823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00174581 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025917 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001121 BTC.

About Plancoin

Plancoin’s total supply is 5,472,115 coins. Plancoin’s official website is plancoin.co

Plancoin Coin Trading

Plancoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plancoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

