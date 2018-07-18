Pivotal Research Reiterates “$86.00” Price Target for VF (VFC)

Pivotal Research set a $86.00 price objective on VF (NYSE:VFC) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded VF from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded VF from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.13.

VF opened at $88.51 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. VF has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 5.24%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that VF will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

In related news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $5,533,093.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 20,096 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $1,603,258.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,987,658.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,590,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,438,000 after buying an additional 699,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,138,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,327,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,587,000 after buying an additional 408,132 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in VF by 18.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,648,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,176,000 after buying an additional 254,150 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in VF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,339,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,287,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

