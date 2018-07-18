PinkCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40,085.00 (PINK)

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One PinkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. PinkCoin has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $40,085.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.63 or 0.03523860 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00020929 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006680 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003768 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001324 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PinkCoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for PinkCoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PinkCoin Coin Trading

PinkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PinkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

