Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Earns News Impact Score of 0.06

Headlines about Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pier 1 Imports earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.5533934839599 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE PIR opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.11. Pier 1 Imports has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $191.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PIR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.50 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

