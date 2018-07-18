Phore Hits Market Capitalization of $17.39 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Phore has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00016824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Phore has a total market capitalization of $17.39 million and approximately $361,814.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00080013 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000541 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 13,863,265 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

