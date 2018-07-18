PHI INC/SH (PHII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PHI INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy producer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. PHI INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter.

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

