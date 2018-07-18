Peter A. Lesser Acquires 5,000 Shares of VOXX International Corp (VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Peter A. Lesser bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VOXX International traded down $0.05, hitting $5.45, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 15,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,082. VOXX International Corp has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.94.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. VOXX International had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.86 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that VOXX International Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 173.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 91.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

