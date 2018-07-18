Peter A. Lesser Acquires 5,000 Shares of VOXX International Corp (VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Peter A. Lesser bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of VOXX International traded down $0.05, hitting $5.45, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 15,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,082. VOXX International Corp has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.94.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. VOXX International had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.86 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that VOXX International Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.
