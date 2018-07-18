Perceptron (PRCP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.01

Press coverage about Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Perceptron earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 48.4649154754174 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PRCP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 15,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a PE ratio of 294.75 and a beta of 0.55. Perceptron has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. Perceptron had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

