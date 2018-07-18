Pentair PLC (PNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th.

Pentair has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. Pentair has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $73,934,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $126,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perfrom” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

