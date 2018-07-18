Pendal Group Ltd Has $27.81 Million Position in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 133.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,053,437 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316,540 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,424,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,792,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,292 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11,545.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,956,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,509,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,878 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,712,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,705 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of Banco Bradesco opened at $7.72 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 16.91%. research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, companies, and corporations and institutions. The company operates in two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. It accepts demand and time deposits, checking and savings accounts, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.