Pendal Group Ltd Has $216.02 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,075 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $216,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,763,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 101.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies opened at $110.11 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.15% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

