Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 95,867 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,867 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $67,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 95.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

CHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of China Mobile opened at $43.76 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $56.93.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

