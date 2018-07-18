PCM Inc (PCMI) Short Interest Update

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 751,787 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 1,115,756 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,180 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCMI. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PCM by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PCM by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PCM by 1,564.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCM by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PCM by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM opened at $17.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. PCM has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PCM had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $542.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.35 million. sell-side analysts forecast that PCM will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

