Patientory Price Hits $0.0733 on Top Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Patientory has a market cap of $5.13 million and $270,266.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Patientory token can currently be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000533 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00524005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00184173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025547 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001143 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.