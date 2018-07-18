Pareteum (TEUM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pareteum earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6931816956748 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Pareteum alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Friday, May 25th.

NASDAQ TEUM opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Pareteum has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.