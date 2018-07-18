Pakcoin (PAK) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Pakcoin has a market cap of $148,299.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 173% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000944 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 58,117,050 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

