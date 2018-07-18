Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oxford Square Capital earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7390895381048 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 18,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,709. The company has a market cap of $353.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 73.85% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

About Oxford Square Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

