Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the textile maker on Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of Oxford Industries opened at $90.25 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. DA Davidson set a $91.00 price objective on Oxford Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

