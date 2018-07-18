Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

Ovid Therapeutics opened at $10.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 109.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 83.3% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 482.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

