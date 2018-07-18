Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orrstown Financial Services earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 47.2383356073154 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 8.59%. analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $25,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,945.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Ceddia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $32,768.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $185,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

