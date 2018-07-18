On Deck Capital (ONDK) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.90

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 10558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

ONDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 28.81 and a current ratio of 28.81.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noah Breslow bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil E. Wolfson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,768.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,322,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in On Deck Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in On Deck Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in On Deck Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,185,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 510,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in On Deck Capital by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,742,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 428,054 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

