OFG Bancorp (OFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp opened at $14.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $637.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jesus Nestor De acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,667 shares of company stock worth $219,972 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.