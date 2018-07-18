Obseva SA (OBSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on shares of Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Obseva from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get Obseva alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Obseva by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 745,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC grew its stake in Obseva by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,143,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Obseva by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Obseva in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBSV stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 159,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,356. The stock has a market cap of $561.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.71. Obseva has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.