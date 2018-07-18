Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of OAK opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Oaktree Capital Group has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $451.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.82 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd E. Molz sold 16,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $673,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $33,208.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,931 shares of company stock valued at $161,816 and sold 55,082 shares valued at $2,224,702.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 1,310.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

