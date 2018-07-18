Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.83.
Shares of OAK opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Oaktree Capital Group has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $48.50.
In other news, insider Todd E. Molz sold 16,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $673,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $33,208.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,931 shares of company stock valued at $161,816 and sold 55,082 shares valued at $2,224,702.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 1,310.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oaktree Capital Group
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.