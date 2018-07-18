Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,293,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,391,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,583,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,901,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,666 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb traded up $0.04, hitting $56.67, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,958. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.