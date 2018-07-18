Oakbrook Investments LLC Increases Position in American Express (AXP)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 800.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 280.7% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 14,070.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.96.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $102.22. 84,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $83.33 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. American Express had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $296,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $376,710.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,471.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,936 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.