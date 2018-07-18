Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 128,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Metlife by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 567,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 71,788 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth $10,716,000. Finally, Capital One National Association lifted its stake in Metlife by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 122,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife traded up $0.35, hitting $44.54, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 57,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In other Metlife news, Director Gerald L. Hassell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

