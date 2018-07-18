NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Stake Decreased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $3,707,397.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,611,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.25. 144,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863,981. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

