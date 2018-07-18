NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NuStar GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NuStar GP in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of NuStar GP in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

NuStar GP opened at $13.45 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $579.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.33. NuStar GP has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $24.95.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). NuStar GP had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 174.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that NuStar GP will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NuStar GP in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NuStar GP in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in NuStar GP in the first quarter valued at $286,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in NuStar GP in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in NuStar GP in the first quarter valued at $347,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, through its ownership interests in NuStar Energy L.P., engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company is also involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It has pipelines in the United States; and terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as the Netherlands, including St.

